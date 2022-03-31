Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MARA. BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

