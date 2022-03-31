Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 562,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 923.15%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

