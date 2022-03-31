Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,662 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $381.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

