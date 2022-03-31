VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 243,280 shares.The stock last traded at $19.06 and had previously closed at $18.92.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,059,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 54,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 289,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

