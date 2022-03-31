Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 44,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $122.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.31. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $109.94 and a 12-month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

