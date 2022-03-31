Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 362,471 shares.The stock last traded at $125.48 and had previously closed at $123.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.07.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,222,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,747,000 after purchasing an additional 52,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.