Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $149.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average of $143.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.11 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.