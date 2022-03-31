Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Vectrus stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.84. 544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,696. The company has a market cap of $420.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.26. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vectrus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

