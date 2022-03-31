Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $214.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.21.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

