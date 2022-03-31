Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Update

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 242,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VNTR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,006. The company has a market capitalization of $190.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNTR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

