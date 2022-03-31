Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Update

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 87,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter worth $114,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTAQ opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

