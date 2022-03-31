Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.