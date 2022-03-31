Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Verint Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

VRNT opened at $51.47 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after buying an additional 169,872 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

