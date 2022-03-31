Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Verint Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.
VRNT opened at $51.47 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19.
In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.