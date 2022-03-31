Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will post $33.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.93 million. Veritone posted sales of $18.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $186.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $189.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $231.23 million, with estimates ranging from $227.70 million to $235.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritone.

VERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715 over the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Veritone by 104,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 16.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 161.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $640.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

