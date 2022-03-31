Verizon Communications Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.
Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.
In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
