Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $9.10. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 35,325 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.96 million, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.