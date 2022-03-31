Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $9.10. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 35,325 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $618.96 million, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
