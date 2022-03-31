Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CKSNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vesuvius from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.51) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $600.00.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

CKSNF stock remained flat at $$4.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 430. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.