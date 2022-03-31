Viacoin (VIA) Trading Up 46.1% This Week

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $24,192.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.00271396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001418 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001426 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.