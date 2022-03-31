Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $87.38

Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.38 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 86.08 ($1.13). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 86.08 ($1.13), with a volume of 524 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58. The company has a market cap of £24.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67.

About Vianet Group (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

