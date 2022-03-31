Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Viant Technology alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of DSP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,785. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viant Technology will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viant Technology by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Viant Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 101.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viant Technology (DSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.