Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Adam David Sachs Sells 8,537 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90.
NYSE RBOT opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,593,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on RBOT. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
