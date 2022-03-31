Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Adam David Sachs Sells 8,537 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90.

NYSE RBOT opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,593,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RBOT. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.