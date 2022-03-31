VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ VQS opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. VIQ Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VQS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,086,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.