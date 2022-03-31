Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $308.46 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.40 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.