Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 51,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,986,409 shares.The stock last traded at $3.09 and had previously closed at $3.20.

VLTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,941 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after buying an additional 2,057,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth about $6,488,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

