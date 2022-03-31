Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $23.99 on Thursday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41.
About Vonovia (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonovia (VONOY)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.