Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $23.99 on Thursday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

