Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years.
NYSE IGD opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
