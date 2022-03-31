Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years.

NYSE IGD opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,752,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 445,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

