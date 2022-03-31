Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

