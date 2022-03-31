vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

VTVT stock remained flat at $$0.71 during midday trading on Thursday. 66,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

VTVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

