Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 3.8%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 86,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 294,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market cap of C$27.01 million and a PE ratio of -14.17. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 41.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Get Vulcan Minerals alerts:

About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; the Gander Belt gold property located in central Newfoundland; the Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and the South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.