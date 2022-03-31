Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 3.8%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 86,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 294,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company has a market cap of C$27.01 million and a PE ratio of -14.17. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 41.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.
About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)
Featured Stories
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.