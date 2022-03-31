Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.60 ($32.53).

ETR:WAC traded down €0.66 ($0.73) on Wednesday, hitting €21.10 ($23.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a one year high of €30.90 ($33.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

