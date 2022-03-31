Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $130.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.20. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $156.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.01.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

