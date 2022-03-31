WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Sells A$60,464.25 in Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 26,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.69), for a total transaction of A$60,464.25 ($45,461.84).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 52,996 shares of WAM Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.69), for a total transaction of A$119,241.00 ($89,654.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 130.91, a current ratio of 130.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

