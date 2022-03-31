Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €31.00 Price Target

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) has been given a €31.00 ($34.07) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.60 ($32.53).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of WAC traded down €0.66 ($0.73) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €21.10 ($23.19). 66,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a 1 year high of €30.90 ($33.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €21.80 and its 200-day moving average is €24.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.