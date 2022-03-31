Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.94. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $127.94 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.