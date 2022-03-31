Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Insider Buys £98,937.96 in Stock

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) insider Teresa Colaianni bought 8,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.70) per share, for a total transaction of £98,937.96 ($129,601.73).

WOSG stock opened at GBX 1,192 ($15.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 648 ($8.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,600 ($20.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,189.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,222.99. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 38.69.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($21.09) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.