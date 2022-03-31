Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded to “Sell” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.33.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.05. The stock had a trading volume of 62,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,884. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.78. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $354.50.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock worth $2,131,777 over the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after buying an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wayfair by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,241,000 after buying an additional 289,798 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Wayfair by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after buying an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,413,000 after buying an additional 179,344 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

