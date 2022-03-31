Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 5%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $114.78 and last traded at $115.45. 29,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,156,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,822 shares of company stock worth $2,131,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 61.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 23.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

