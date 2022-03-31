Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WSTG stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,833. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $75.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

In other news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

