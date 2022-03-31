Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Short Interest Up 58.5% in March

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,200 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $123,219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 665,539 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 447,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,673,000 after acquiring an additional 406,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). As a group, research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

