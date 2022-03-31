Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Update

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

WEAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

NYSE WEAV traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 87,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,439. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

