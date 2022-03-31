Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $94.14 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.