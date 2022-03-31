Wedbush Comments on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

