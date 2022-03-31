Wedbush Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

NYSE USB opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,650,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.