Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,135,000 after buying an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,318,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after buying an additional 860,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.