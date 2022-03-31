Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,135,000 after buying an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,318,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after buying an additional 860,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.