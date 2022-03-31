Wedbush Weighs in on First Foundation Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

FFWM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

First Foundation stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.27.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

