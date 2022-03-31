Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hayward (HAYW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hayward (NYSE: HAYW):

3/29/2022 – Hayward was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/24/2022 – Hayward was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Hayward was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2022 – Hayward was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company's brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. "

3/3/2022 – Hayward had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Hayward had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Hayward had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $22.00.

2/21/2022 – Hayward was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Hayward stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,370. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hayward by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

