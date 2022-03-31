Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 1,145.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 19.8% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.74 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

