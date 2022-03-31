Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 39,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,704,000 after acquiring an additional 422,405 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

