Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $38.54 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

