Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $198.00 price target on the stock. Whirlpool traded as low as $176.62 and last traded at $176.65, with a volume of 2632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.32.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.83.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

